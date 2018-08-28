Comments
BELMONT (CBS) – A woman is in critical condition after a van struck her as she was walking in Belmont.
The pedestrian accident occurred about 9 a.m. Tuesday at Lexington and Sycamore streets. The intersection has a well-marked crosswalk.
It was not immediately clear if the woman was in the crosswalk when the van hit her.
A white van could be seen at the accident scene, along with a pair of shoes on the pavement a few feet away. Police cordoned off the area with yellow police tape.
Details on the woman’s injuries were not immediately known.
Belmont Police have closed off the area for the investigation.
