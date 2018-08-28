BELMONT (CBS) – A woman is in critical condition after a van struck her as she was walking in Belmont.

The pedestrian accident occurred about 9 a.m. Tuesday at Lexington and Sycamore streets. The intersection has a well-marked crosswalk.

It was not immediately clear if the woman was in the crosswalk when the van hit her.

A white van could be seen at the accident scene, along with a pair of shoes on the pavement a few feet away. Police cordoned off the area with yellow police tape.

Details on the woman’s injuries were not immediately known.

Woman hit by a van in Belmont. Police on scene tell me the middle-aged woman is in critical condition. The crash happened on Lexington near Sycamore. That area is closed while police investigate. @wbz pic.twitter.com/qDAhC5qLUI — Gary Brode (@GaryBrodeNews) August 28, 2018

Belmont Police have closed off the area for the investigation.

