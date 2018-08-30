BOSTON (CBS) — After a rather strange offseason, Rob Gronkowski and the New England Patriots have agreed to a reworked contract that should keep the team and the tight end happy for at least one more season.

The Patriots and Gronkowski reached an agreement that could add up to $3.3 million to his current deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, which could boost his 2018 earnings to $13.05 million.

Patriots reworked TE Rob Gronkowski’s contract, adding $4.3 million to his contract this year, per @RosenhausSports

Added $1 million in per game bonuses and $3.3 million in incentives, boosting max value to $13.050 million. Similar to Tom Brady structure. pic.twitter.com/XYy6xIg5Iu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2018

Gronk will now earn $1.1 million if he finishes the season with 70 or more catches, $1.1 million if he plays 80 percent or more, $1.1 million for nine or more touchdown receptions, and another $1.1 for finishing the year with 1,085 receiving yards. He can only cash in on three of the four incentives.

To max out his deal in 2018, #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski must hit 3 of 4 incentives: $1.1M for 70 catches, $1.1M for 80% playtime, $1.1M for 1,085 yards, and $1.1M for 9 or more TDs. … 3 of those gets him $3.3M max — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2018

In 14 games last season, Gronkowski had 69 catches for 1,084 receiving yards, eight touchdowns, and played 79.3 percent of New England’s snaps. The 29-year-old missed one game due to a thigh injury, missed another game due to a suspension, and recorded no snaps in the team’s Week 17 win. So there’s a very good chance Gronkowski hits on all of his bonuses this season, especially with Tom Brady’s depleted wide receiving corps.

This is the second time in as many offseasons that Gronkowski has had incentives worked into his current deal. After the tight end established himself as a game changer through his first two seasons, the Patriots signed Gronkowski to a contract extension in 2012, which at the time was the largest contract ever for a tight end. Last year, the Patriots agreed to reworked terms for the 2017 season, which allowed the tight end to make more money based on incentives. He reached the highest tier of payment, on account of making the First Team All-Pro, which set him up to be due for a pay cut in 2018. The restructure this offseason was worked to remedy that.

However, it was not always certain that such an agreement could be reached. Even before Super Bowl LII began, a report surfaced saying that Gronkowski would consider retirement after the game. After the loss, Gronkowski was noncommittal to his football future. Rumors and speculation of Gronkowski considering a career either in professional wrestling or in Hollywood dominated the news cycle for a stretch, and Gronkowski seemed to take a passive-aggressive shot at the Patriots in a social media post.

The offseason of Gronk culminated with a bizarre press conference, held at Gillette Stadium prior to a Monster Supercross event, for which Gronkowski arrived wearing a helmet and refusing to talk about football. Shortly after that press conference, Gronkowski and his agent met with Belichick, and Gronkowski announced that he would indeed be returning to the Patriots in 2018. Still, along with quarterback Tom Brady, Gronkowski was a no-show for the Patriots’ offseason workouts through the start of OTAs.

But now Gronkowski has the reworked deal he wanted and more incentives to keep putting up monster numbers for the Patriots. He currently has two years remaining on the deal.