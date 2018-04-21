FOXBORO (CBS) – Rob Gronkowski held a promotional press conference on Saturday at Gillette Stadium, but he didn’t want to talk about his future on the football field – until he accidentally did.

Gronkowski stood at the podium alongside motocross racer Ricky Carmichael to promote a Saturday event at Gillette Stadium.

The tight end, who came to the podium wearing racing gear and a dirt bike helmet, said his future with the Patriots “depends on how my racing skills go today.”

He managed to successfully duck football questions for several minutes. Then he was asked what he would say to fans who are wondering whether he will be playing this season.

“They’re going to see a freek-a-leek when I come back,” Gronkowski said.

A reporter followed up, noting that Gronkowski said “when” he comes back. So he’s coming back?

“Uhh, maybe,” he said with a laugh.

The press conference came to a close with Gronkowski asked if he plans to attend future offseason workouts after missing this month’s voluntary session.

“No,” he said. “I’ve got dirt-biking skills to work on.”