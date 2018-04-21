WATCH LIVE:Barbara Bush Funeral Service
Local TV, New England Patriots, Rob Gronkowksi

FOXBORO (CBS) – Rob Gronkowski held a promotional press conference on Saturday at Gillette Stadium, but he didn’t want to talk about his future on the football field – until he accidentally did.

Gronkowski stood at the podium alongside motocross racer Ricky Carmichael to promote a Saturday event at Gillette Stadium.

The tight end, who came to the podium wearing racing gear and a dirt bike helmet, said his future with the Patriots “depends on how my racing skills go today.”

Rob Gronkowski dons Supercross gear during an April 21 press conference. (WBZ-TV)

Rob Gronkowski dons Supercross gear during an April 21 press conference. (WBZ-TV)

He managed to successfully duck football questions for several minutes. Then he was asked what he would say to fans who are wondering whether he will be playing this season.

“They’re going to see a freek-a-leek when I come back,” Gronkowski said.

Rob Gronkowski during a Supercross press conference. (WBZ-TV)

Rob Gronkowski during a Supercross press conference. (WBZ-TV)

A reporter followed up, noting that Gronkowski said “when” he comes back. So he’s coming back?

“Uhh, maybe,” he said with a laugh.

The press conference came to a close with Gronkowski asked if he plans to attend future offseason workouts after missing this month’s voluntary session.

“No,” he said. “I’ve got dirt-biking skills to work on.”

