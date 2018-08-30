PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (CBS) – A homeowner has been charged with shooting at a teenager who went to the wrong address while on his way to a party.

The homeowner, Mark Gray, thought the teen was an intruder — but is now charged in the incident, police said.

Gray, 44, was charged with two counts of reckless conduct, Class B felony, and one count of criminal threatening, Class B felony.

Gray was released on $10,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 4.

Porstmouth police officers responded to a Summer Street home at 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 18 for a report of shots fired.

An investigation found that a female juvenile who lives at the home had been communicating with a male juvenile on a social networking site, and invited him to a gathering, police said in a statement.

The female told the boy that the door to the home was unlocked.

But due to miscommunication, the male juvenile did not know that the gathering was at another house and not on Summer Street.

He went to the Summer Street home, found the door unlocked and entered, which ultimately awakened the residents.

The male juvenile ran away from the home and entered his vehicle which was parked on Summer Street.

The residents “exited the home and encountered the male, where shots were fired upon the vehicle at the scene and as it fled from the area,” police said.