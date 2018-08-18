  • WBZ TV

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (CBS) – A teenager on his way to a party went to the wrong address and was shot by a homeowner who thought the teen was an intruder.

No injuries were reported in the incident on Summer Street around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the teenager was invited to an event over a social media site, but had the wrong address.

The homeowner woke up, startled after hearing someone entering their home, and called police.

Police officers were on Islington Street for a motor vehicle stop when they heard gunshots in the area and responded to the scene.

The homeowner told police she and her partner came across the teen in a parked car along Summer Street.

That’s when, police said, the partner – armed with a pistol – fired at the vehicle as it sped away.

The homeowner, Brenna Cavanaugh, says things happened a bit differently.

In a statement, she said that her partner fired his weapon after the vehicle accelerated towards them at a high speed.

“In a last resort action of self defense, in an effort to disable the vehicle, and neutralize an immediate threat to our lives, the vehicle was fired upon as it approached and passed us. Not as ‘it fled,'” she said.

