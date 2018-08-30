By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Nobody knew exactly what to make of the fact that Jason McCourty was suited up, dressed, and on the field on Thursday night in the Patriots’ fourth and final preseason game.

For the most part, outside of specialists and people at positions with little depth, players with secure roster spots don’t play at all in the final preseason games. So it was certainly notable that a veteran player in his 10th NFL season was on the field to start the game on Thursday. He played through the first two defensive series of the night.

McCourty, 31, has played cornerback for his entire NFL career. He was acquired by the Patriots in the offseason, but he didn’t see the field much through OTAs. He took the field as a backup cornerback early in the preseason, and he gave up a touchdown while in man coverage in the second preseason game, vs. the Eagles.

In Week 3 of the preseason, McCourty got some playing time at safety. And on Thursday night, he was starting at safety.

This could mean any number of things for McCourty, who is the twin brother of eight-time Patriots defensive captain Devin McCourty.

It could mean that his roster spot is secure, but the coaching staff wants him to be able to play both corner and safety.

It could mean that his roster spot is very much not secured, and that the coaching staff wanted to give him a chance to show that he could provide value as a safety.

It could mean that he and the Patriots know that he won’t be on the roster come Saturday evening, but the team is giving him the veteran courtesy of showing other teams in the league that he can play at safety.

Or it could mean … something that most of us don’t know. With Bill Belichick involved, that’s always a distinct possibility.

Whatever it means, we’ll all probably get a better understanding by 4 p.m. on Sunday, when final roster cutdowns are due. But as it stands now, the chances of the McCourty twins sharing a football field for the first time since college do not look particularly excellent.