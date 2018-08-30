HAMPTON, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire health officials confirmed Thursday that one person has died from pneumonia linked to an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in the popular beach town of Hampton.

Health officials say one elderly adult died from complications related to the disease. Eleven other people tested positive for Legionnaire’s disease.

The state has been investigating the cases at Hampton Beach in the area of Ashworth Ave. between Island Path and M Street.

As a precaution, the NH Department of Health and Human Services (DPHS) has closed the hot tubs at Sands Hotel and the Harris Sea Ranch Motel. Legionnaires’ is usually spread by droplets of contaminated water from hot tubs, air conditioning units, misters or showers.

Both hotels remain open and DPHS representatives said the hot tubs no longer present a risk to the public.

“We are working hard to identify the exact source of these infections,” said DPHS director Lisa Morris. “Even though the information is preliminary, we want to allow the public to make informed decisions about visiting the area and their activities in the area.”

First symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease include headache, muscle pain, chills and a fever that may be 104 degrees or higher. Day 2-3 symptoms can include cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, gastrointestinal symptoms and confusion or other mental changes.

For more information on Legionnaires’ disease, visit the CDC website.