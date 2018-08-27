HAMPTON BEACH, New Hampshire (CBS) — The fifth case of Legionnaires’ disease near Ashworth Avenue was confirmed by the New Hampshire Department of Health Monday. Four cases of the disease in the Hampton Beach area had been identified on Saturday.

Those four individuals have all been released from the hospital, the DOH said. All cases have been in adults.

The DHHS and CDC are working to determine the source.

Legionnaires’ disease, also called Legionella pneumonia, is a bacterial pneumonia.

“Legionella is typically acquired by inhaling contaminated droplets of water that get into the air, so you have to be in somewhat close proximity to whatever the contamination source is. We’re not talking about airborne transmission,” Beth Daly of the New Hampshire Bureau of Infectious Disease Control told WBZ-TV on Saturday.