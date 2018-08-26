BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Political Analyst Jon Keller took to remembering John McCain after his death on Saturday. The Arizona Senator was 81.

Keller had several interesting observations about John McCain’s death, including that it comes exactly nine years to the day of Massachusetts Senior Senator Ted Kennedy’s passing. Both men also the same type of cancer.

“It’s particularly interesting because these two men, although they were polar opposites, had a great deal in common,” said Keller. Things like standing on principle and reaching across the aisle.

John McCain also delivered a memorable eulogy at the liberal lion’s funeral.

And perhaps it was Senator McCain’s reputation as a that made him so popular here in Massachusetts.

Keller says McCain was the man Massachusetts Republicans often reached out to. “John McCain over the last 20, 25 years has been the go-to national figure when state-wide Republican candidates in Massachusetts wants a celebrity boost to come in and campaign for them.”

Independent and brash New Englanders were also fine with McCain’s outspoken nature. “Like a Bostonian, he was known to be aggravating and annoying sometimes. There were times where he was seen as one of the least popular members of the Senate because of his sharp tongue. However, he commanded respect,” Keller said.

McCain’s clash with President Trump, even as the senator was battling terminal cancer, will remain significant. Keller said, “McCain was alienated from Trump and that turned out to be huge political blunder by the president.”

In 2015, Trump questioned his McCain’s heroism for being captured during the Vietnam war. The senator would later deliver the pivotal “no” vote on repealing Obamacare and call the president’s summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin a “disgraceful performance” — a criticism echoed by many in both parties.

“John McCain has in his final months taught Donald Trump an important lesson. And the lesson is that personal relationships in major league politics like the kind they are playing in Washington are all important.”