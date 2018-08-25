ARIZONA (CBS) – Senator John McCain has died, according to his family. He was 81.

His family issued a statement, saying that McCain was with this wife and family when he passed away about 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

He had been battling brain cancer at the time of his death.

“Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28pm on August 25, 2018. With the Senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family. At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for sixty years.” Statement from the office of @SenJohnMcCain — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) August 26, 2018

President Donald Trump tweeted about McCain’s passing on Saturday.

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

Earlier Saturday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker praised McCain as a “quintessential American” after the Arizona senator’s family announced Friday that he would forego further treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer.