John McCain

ARIZONA (CBS) – Senator John McCain has died, according to his family. He was 81.

His family issued a statement, saying that McCain was with this wife and family when he passed away about 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

john mccain baseball Senator John McCain Dies Surrounded By His Family

Senator John McCain (R-AZ) smiles while attending the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Aug. 10, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

He had been battling brain cancer at the time of his death.

“At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for sixty years,” the statement said.

President Donald Trump tweeted about McCain’s passing on Saturday.

“My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!” Trump tweeted.

Earlier Saturday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker praised McCain as a “quintessential American” after the Arizona senator’s family announced Friday that he would forego further treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer.

