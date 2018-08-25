August 25, 2018

Some great news for students as they head back to school this year! 150.000 backpacks with school supplies were donated nationwide by the non-profit organization ICNA Relief and the city of Boston was part of this very successful giveaway; providing students the tools they need to have a great school year. On this edition of Centro, we tell you about this nationwide effort and some of the other programs and services offered by ICNA Relief. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with ICNA Relief New England Regional Director of Outreach and Programming Dan McKenzie on the English version of Centro and with ICNA Relief Volunteer Madelaine Bustamante on the Spanish version. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro



FOR MORE INFORMATION:

BACK TO SCHOOL GIVEAWAY

ICNA Relief

ICNARelief.org

ICNARelief.org/back-to-school

Facebook: @ICNARelief

Twitter: @ICNARelief

Instagram: @ICNAReliefUSA



