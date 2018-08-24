BOSTON (CBS) — The explosive ESPN story from January that detailed growing friction among and between the Patriots’ principals focused much of its attention on Alex Guerrero, the trainer and business partner of Tom Brady whose access in Foxboro was scaled back significantly last season.

But, perhaps as a sign of a détente from Bill Belichick, Guerrero was seen traveling on the team plane when the Patriots departed for Carolina on Thursday, according to multiple reports. That’s newsworthy because part of last year’s restrictions on Guerrero included his being banned from the team plane.

This news is not a sign of a complete surrender from Belichick, though, as both Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald and Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reported that Guerrero still will not be allowed to roam the Patriots’ sidelines during games, including Friday night’s preseason contest in Carolina.

According to Guregian, “Brady’s mood in recent days has been very upbeat and positive, perhaps a nod to having Guerrero around, and not having to head to a different part of the building for his deep-tissue massages or whatever work needed to be done. This is surely a sign Brady and Belichick have ironed out some of their differences, or at least compromised on a solution.”

While there is still some uncertainty from the outside as to the specifics of the Guerrero-Patriots relationship, it would appear as though all sides were able to reach some sort of reasonable compromise, one that might push back the reported demise of the Patriots for at least one more year.