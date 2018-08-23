BOSTON (CBS) — Has Bill Belichick eased up on his restrictions for Tom Brady’s personal trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero?

It would appear that way, as Guerrero was reportedly on New England’s team flight to North Carolina on Thursday.

Has Tom Brady's business partner/body coach Alex Guerrero been given more access to the Patriots this season? He's on the team plane today on the trip to Carolina. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 23, 2018

Maybe this is Belichick’s way of extending an olive branch to his 41-year-old quarterback. There was a lot of speculation last season regarding behind-the-scenes drama in New England between Belichick and Brady, fueled by Belichick’s decision to limit Guerrero’s access to the team. That included denying the trainer access to certain areas of Gillette Stadium and keeping him off team flights, since Guerrero’s methods often differ with those of the team.

Brady and Guerrero are the masterminds behind Brady’s TB12 Method, and Guerrero has an office at the TB12 Sports Therapy center at Patriot Place outside of Gillette Stadium. Several players other than Brady see Guerrero, including receiver Julian Edelman, tight end Rob Gronkowski and linebacker Dont’a Hightower.

Given that he was allowed on Thursday’s team flight to North Carolina, maybe Guerrero and Brady won’t have to find a small, unoccupied office inside deep inside Gillette for any pre-game massages this season.

