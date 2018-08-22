BOSTON (CBS) — Ed Bozzo, a Xaverian Brother and a longtime educator at Malden Catholic High School, has died from injuries he sustained weeks ago when a car hit him and did not stop in Melrose. He passed away Monday evening at age 85.

“An unfailingly kind and gentle presence, Brother Bozzo embodied the essence of Xaverian humility and simplicity. We honor his many years of devoted service to Malden Catholic, and are profoundly grateful for all that he did to make a Catholic, Xaverian education possible for scores of deserving students,” said Headmaster Thomas J. Doherty III in a statement from the school.

A Good Samaritan found Bozzo bloodied and dazed on Hebert Street in Melrose on the morning of July 9. Melrose Police said the evidence suggests Bozzo was struck from behind and run over by a hit-and-run driver while he was out for his early morning walk.

Bozzo was a member of the Congregation of the Brothers of Saint Francis Xavier for 68 years and a member of their Melrose community since 1974.

Born and raised in New York, Bozzo began his teaching career in 1956 in Baltimore. He moved to the area in 1970 to teach at Cardinal Cushing College before starting as a high school teacher and the Religious Education Director at Saint Timothy Parish in Norwood three years later. Bozzo has been a part of the staff at Malden Catholic High School since 1986.

A funeral will be held for Bozzo on Friday, August 24 at 10:30 a.m. at the Chapel of Saint John’s Preparatory School in Danvers. Visitation will be before the Mass from 9 to 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, Malden Catholic asked that donations be made in Bozzo’s name to any of the scholarship funds at schools sponsored by the Xaverian Brothers.