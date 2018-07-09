  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Louisa Moller
Filed Under:Hit and Run, Louisa Moller, Melrose

MELROSE (CBS) – An elderly man was seriously injured by a hit and run driver in Melrose Monday morning.

“It seemed like he had a pretty bad broken ankle. He had a lot of lacerations on his face,” said Dave Curran, who woke up to find the 85-year-old man bleeding profusely on Herbert Street, too dazed to know what happened to him.

Dave Curran called 911. “He was confused and obviously in shock so he didn’t really know what happened to him,” Curran said. “He said he fell and twisted his ankle but, it was much worse than that.”

But Melrose Police say the evidence suggests he was run over by a reckless hit and run driver. The elderly man, out for his early morning walk, when police say he was struck from behind and dragged.

“There is no way this person didn’t know that they hit this man,” said Melrose Police Chief Michael Lyle. “And they hit the man from behind. He never even saw it coming.”

Neighbors heard a thud, but no one on the one way street saw the crash. Now police want the public to keep an eye out for a car that fits this profile that has damage to the right front of the vehicle, with possibly a broken headlight.

Police say the man is a well-respected, lifelong educator. He is currently at a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries.

