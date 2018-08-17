WALPOLE (CBS) – Police say they’ve made an arrest after a string of stolen vehicles and car break-ins in Walpole this week.

The person’s name has not yet been released.

Investigators say they’ve also recovered all of the stolen vehicles. Four cars had been taken from the area of East and School streets.

At least 11 cars were broken into. The vehicles were unlocked, and stolen items included money and credit cards.

“Unfortunately, the vehicles were unsecure, and the keys were inside of the motor vehicle, so that makes it very opportunistic for someone who wants to commit a crime,” Walpole Police Chief John Carmichael said earlier this week.

The police chief warned residents to take out their keys and lock their vehicles and homes to be safe.

“Safeguard your property, even though you live in safe communities and safe properties, you have to take those precautions,” he said.