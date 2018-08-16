Comments
PROVINCETOWN (CBS) –A shark sighting off Provincetown closed Race Point Beach for one hour Thursday afternoon.
The Cape Cod National Seashore said there was a confirmed shark sighting at 3:45 p.m. Authorities then closed the beach for swimming.
Video shared with WBZ-TV shows beachgoers screaming “out of the water!” as a shark is seen apparently eating a seal close to shore.
The sighting comes one day after a shark bit a swimmer in the water off Truro. It was the state’s first shark attack since 2012.