PROVINCETOWN (CBS) –A shark sighting off Provincetown closed Race Point Beach for one hour Thursday afternoon.

The Cape Cod National Seashore said there was a confirmed shark sighting at 3:45 p.m. Authorities then closed the beach for swimming.

Video shared with WBZ-TV shows beachgoers screaming “out of the water!” as a shark is seen apparently eating a seal close to shore.

The sighting comes one day after a shark bit a swimmer in the water off Truro. It was the state’s first shark attack since 2012.

 

