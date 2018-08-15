  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — A sign say that’s “Shame!” and “Sam Adams [hearts] Trump” hanging on a home in Jamaica Plain can be seen from the doorstep of the Sam Adam’s brewery. The sign appears the same week a Massachusetts mayor vowed to never drink the beer again.

samadamssign Sam Adams Brewery Criticized By Homemade Sign Hung Next Door

A sign that “Shame!” hangs next to the Sam Adams brewery in Jamaica Plain (WBZ-TV)

Sam Adam’s founder Jim Koch has come under after supposedly complimenting President Donald Trump and thanking him for the tax cut.

Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone tweeted Sunday that he would never drink beer from the Boston Brewing Co. again. He also asked if Koch “expressed any concern for the families separated under his cruel and inhumane immigration enforcement policy?”

