SOMERVILLE (CBS) — The Mayor of Somerville has vowed never to drink beer from the Boston Beer Company again. Joe Curtatone tweeted that he won’t be purchasing any Sam Adam’s after the beer’s founder supposedly met with President Donald Trump and thanked him for the tax cut.

He also asked Jim Koch if he asked about “expressed any concern for the families separated under his cruel and inhumane immigration enforcement policy?” in a separate tweet.

“We need to hold these complicit profiteers of Trump’s white nationalist agenda accountable,” he said in a third tweet.

Curtatone has been known to be critical of the president and Somerville has been a sanctuary city for decades.

