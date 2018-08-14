SOMERVILLE (CBS) — The Mayor of Somerville has vowed never to drink beer from the Boston Beer Company again. Joe Curtatone tweeted that he won’t be purchasing any Sam Adam’s after the beer’s founder supposedly met with President Donald Trump and thanked him for the tax cut.

I will never drink Sam Adam's beer again! https://t.co/UCywb9I7xE — Joseph A. Curtatone (@JoeCurtatone) August 12, 2018

He also asked Jim Koch if he asked about “expressed any concern for the families separated under his cruel and inhumane immigration enforcement policy?” in a separate tweet.

Hey Jim Koch! While you were thanking Trump for your tax break, did you happen to express any concern for the families separated under his cruel and inhumane immigration enforcement policy? @SamuelAdamsBeer https://t.co/UCywb9I7xE — Joseph A. Curtatone (@JoeCurtatone) August 12, 2018

“We need to hold these complicit profiteers of Trump’s white nationalist agenda accountable,” he said in a third tweet.

Curtatone has been known to be critical of the president and Somerville has been a sanctuary city for decades.