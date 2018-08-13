  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, Local TV, Sharks

CHATHAM (CBS) – For the second time in recent weeks, a shark has been spotted breaching the waters off Cape Cod.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy on Monday shared video shot by Tabatha Eldridge of a great white shark jumping out of the water to grab a striper at the end of a fishing line.

shark fishing line video VIDEO: Shark Leaps Out Of Water To Grab Striper On Fishing Line

A shark jumping out of the water to grab a fish on a line. (Image credit: Tabatha Eldridge)

The encounter shocked those on the boat who were fishing off Stone Horse Shoals.

Last week, the shark research organization posted a now-viral video of a shark leaping out of the water and baring its teeth right below state shark biologist Greg Skomal.

The Conservancy said it’s received reports from fishermen and boaters before about breaching white sharks, but catching them on video is rare.

