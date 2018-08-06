WELLFLEET (CBS) – A breaching white shark off Cape Cod surprised even veteran shark researchers last week.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shared a video Monday of a close encounter with a great white shark that took place one week earlier off Wellfleet.

According to The Boston Globe, state shark expert Greg Skomal was on the boat’s pulpit holding a long pole with a camera attached to capture underwater shark footage. That’s when the shark breaches the ocean, baring its teeth directly below the biologist.

“It jumped right of the water!” the boat’s captain can be heard saying.

“It came right up and opened its mouth right at my feet,” Skomal says.

The Conservancy said it’s received reports from fishermen and boaters before about breaching white sharks, but catching them on video is rare.

“White sharks are wild and unpredictable animals,” the Conservancy said. “This is a good reminder of the importance of not becoming complacent and always staying vigilant when in or on the water.”