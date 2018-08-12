GREENLAND, N.H. (CBS/AP) — The children and driver who were injured in a bus crash in New Hampshire on Friday have been released from area hospitals.

Kittery, Maine, Town Manager Kendra Amaral said the 21-year-old driver of the town’s recreation department van will be placed on leave as a matter of protocol while the town investigates the circumstances of the crash. She added the town has consented for police to download information from the vehicle’s “black box.”

Amaral said Sunday that everyone who was injured has been released from area hospitals, including a child who was transported to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the bus was carrying 11 children between the ages of 7 and 9, and two camp counselors to an adventure park when the driver suffered a medical emergency and drove off Interstate 95 and into a tree. Police have not said what the medical emergency was.

“We are grateful for the doctors, nurses and hospital teams that attended to those injured. We offer our sincerest wishes for a speedy recovery for all who were harmed by this situation,” Amaral said.

Amaral said there are a number of questions that need to be answered following the crash.

“The crash has been a traumatic experience for those involved, and for the children, families and staff of our various programs,” she said. “Kittery is a strong community that supports each other through difficult times, and this is no doubt a difficult time.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)