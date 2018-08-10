GREENLAND, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire highway was shut down Friday morning after a serious crash involving a bus with children on board.

Interstate 95 South was closed in Greenland between Exit 2 and 3 around 10 a.m. Traffic backups resulted on both sides of the highway.

The road was partially reopened about an hour later.

There were 11 children on board the 14-passenger vehicle in addition to the driver. The children were from the Kittery Community Daycare Center as part of a three-vehicle convoy that included two other buses.

The bus careened onto the right side of the road and hit a large tree. It appears the driver may have suffered a medical emergency.

New Hampshire State Police said the driver was taken to Portsmouth Hospital with serious injuries. An 18-year-old camp counselor and a child about 10 years old were taken to the same hospital with serious injuries.

Ten other children were brought to Exeter Hospital with either unknown or no injuries.