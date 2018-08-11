  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – Commuters rejoice. The majority of Comm Ave. bridge construction that slowed traffic in recent weeks has been completed.

jacquelyngoddardmassdot Comm Ave. Bridge Construction Completed On Schedule

The final touches are put on the Comm Ave. bridge project. (Image Credit: Jacquelyn Goddard/MassDOT)

The bridge reopened on Saturday and the BU bridge will open midday. The area has been closed to cars since July 26.

Saturday was the targeted completion date for the project. Last week, all Mass Pike lanes reopened to traffic 24 hours ahead of schedule.

MassDOT officials said minor finishing construction will happen over the next several weeks during off-peak travel times, though travel will still be permitted.

