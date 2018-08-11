BOSTON (CBS) – Commuters rejoice. The majority of Comm Ave. bridge construction that slowed traffic in recent weeks has been completed.

The bridge reopened on Saturday and the BU bridge will open midday. The area has been closed to cars since July 26.

News—> Comm Ave is now open to vehicles after being closed since July 26 for @MassDOT #CommAveBridge work! BU Bridge will open to vehicles mid-day. pic.twitter.com/NYTgOHOg99 — Patrick Marvin (@pmarvin123) August 11, 2018

Saturday was the targeted completion date for the project. Last week, all Mass Pike lanes reopened to traffic 24 hours ahead of schedule.

MassDOT officials said minor finishing construction will happen over the next several weeks during off-peak travel times, though travel will still be permitted.