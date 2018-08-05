WATCH LIVE:PMC Finish Line In Provincetown
BOSTON (CBS) — Exciting news for Mass Pike drivers Sunday: all eight lanes of the Mass Pike in Boston have reopened, 24 hours ahead of schedule, MassDOT announced.

The highway was operating with just one or two lanes open for each direction as crews worked on the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge Project.

The off-and-on ramps in both directions have also been opened.

Lane closures will continue during off-peak hours, though.

Other closures for drivers include:

  • Commonwealth Avenue between Packard’s Corner and Kenmore Square will be closed until 5 a.m. on August 11.
  • The BU Bridge will be closed until 5 a.m. on August 11.

Construction on the bridge is scheduled until August 11.

