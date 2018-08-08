WORCESTER (CBS) — A massive water main break in Worcester Tuesday now requires a massive cleanup. On Wednesday afternoon, DPW crews were working to repair the line — and it could be days before it’s fully back up and running.

Millions of gallons of water gushed onto the road after a 24-inch pipe under Norton Drive broke. “We’re looking at five to seven million gallons of water probably,” said Phil Guerin from the DPW.

Here’s a look at the work currently being done on Norton Street in #Worcester. Crews are repairing a water main that broke Tuesday creating a massive sinkhole. Worcester DPW tells me, the repairs will be completed today, but the line wont be activated for another few days. @wbz pic.twitter.com/bf36QbTMWe — MichelleReneeFisher (@Michelle_WBZ) August 8, 2018

All of that water caused problems for drivers and eventually led to a sinkhole, which partially swallowed a pickup truck. It was 90 minutes before the leak was capped.

About 50,000 people temporarily lost water services and another 1,700 lost power. Water and electricity have since been restored.

“We increased our chlorine dose to make sure it’s safe to drink,” explained Guerin.

Norton Drive between Shore Drive and West Boylston Drive will remain closed to traffic until the line is fixed.