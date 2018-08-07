Filed Under:Local TV, Water Main Break, Worcester

WORCESTER (CBS) – A large water main broke in Worcester Tuesday afternoon, stranding one driver and leaving residents without water.

The Department of Public Works said the break happened just after 3 p.m. on a high service main on Frontage Road near Shore Drive.

Water main break in Worcester

“Residents may experience no water, rusty water or law water pressure,” the department stated.

The water submerged multiple vehicles, and one driver became stuck on top of his truck and surrounded by water. He was rescued after several minutes.

A man was rescued after his pickup truck became trapped after a water main break in Worcester

Police could be seen diverting traffic, and the city urged people to avoid the Greendale area.

It took crews about one hour to isolate the water main break. DPW said it will take several hours for water pressure to return to normal, and residents may see rusty water into the night.

 

