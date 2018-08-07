WORCESTER (CBS) – A large water main broke in Worcester Tuesday afternoon, stranding one driver and leaving residents without water.

The Department of Public Works said the break happened just after 3 p.m. on a high service main on Frontage Road near Shore Drive.

“Residents may experience no water, rusty water or law water pressure,” the department stated.

The water submerged multiple vehicles, and one driver became stuck on top of his truck and surrounded by water. He was rescued after several minutes.

Police could be seen diverting traffic, and the city urged people to avoid the Greendale area.

It took crews about one hour to isolate the water main break. DPW said it will take several hours for water pressure to return to normal, and residents may see rusty water into the night.