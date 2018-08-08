  • WBZ TVOn Air

Boston Red Sox, Rafael Devers

BOSTON (CBS) — Rafael Devers is off the disabled list and back in the Red Sox lineup.

The third baseman was activated Wednesday and will bat eighth for Boston as they continue their three game set against the Blue Jays in Toronto. Devers spent the last 10 days on the DL with a left hamstring strain, but clubbed a monster homer Monday night for the Single-A Lowell Spinners in his only rehab outing.

For the season, the 21-year-old Devers is hitting .245 with 15 homers and 52 RBIs. He’s been an adventure at the hot corner, committing 20 errors, but his return allows Eduardo Nunez to go back to second base in place of the injured Ian Kinsler.

Here’s the full Boston lineup for Wednesday night’s tilt at the Rogers Centre:

1. Mookie Betts, RF
2. Andrew Benintendi, LF
3. Mitch Moreland, 1B
4. J.D. Martinez, DH
5. Xander Bogaerts, SS
6. Jackie Bradley Jr., CF
7. Eduardo Nunez, 2B
8. Rafael Devers, 3B
9. Sandy Leon, C
— Brian Johnson, SP

