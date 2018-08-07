BOSTON (CBS) — Rafael Devers made the most of what will likely be a one-game rehab stint with the Lowell Spinners Monday night.

The injured Red Sox third baseman went 1-for-4 with a homer and a pair of RBIs in an 11-3 Spinners win over the Vermont Lake Monsters. He drove in a run on an RBI groundout in the bottom of the first inning before crushing a moon shot of a solo homer in the sixth for his only hit of the game.

Spinner fans, in case you missed it, here’s Devers jaw dropping home run. pic.twitter.com/9KNqXkA0Ms — Lowell Spinners (@LowellSpinners) August 7, 2018

Devers hit third in the order and played third base, committing an error in the third inning on his only fielding opportunity of the game. He was lifted in the seventh inning. Devers was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a hamstring injury back on July 29 and is eligible to be activated on Wednesday, when he’ll likely rejoin the Red Sox for their eight-game road trip.

It’s been a very mixed bag from the 21-year-old this season, as he’s hit .245 with 15 homers and 52 RBIs while committing 20 errors in 94 games. He will likely split time with veteran utility man Eduardo Nunez at the hot corner for the rest of the season.