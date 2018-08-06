CRANSTON, R.I. (CBS) – Former Patriots defensive captain Jerod Mayo’s bulldog, reported missing earlier in the summer, has been found dead in a dog trainer’s home.
That dog trainer, Ameila Ferreira, is now being charged with obstruction.
Wrentham police posted in June about the “mysterious” circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Knox the English bulldog. They said the trainer lost track of Knox and he “simply vanished.” Police noted that English bulldogs aren’t built to run very far and his e-collar was found nearby, adding to the mystery.
The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said Monday that authorities located the bulldog’s body at Ferreira’s Cranston home. The group said the bulldog died while in Ferreira’s custody.
“Ferreira is being charged by the Cranston Police Department, with one count of Obstruction, for concealing evidence relevant to this investigation,” RISPCA said. “Evidence revealed that Ferreira has known the whereabouts of Knox’s deceased body for several weeks and intentionally concealed his body from authorities.”
In an Instagram post on Monday, Mayo blasted the dog training company.
Unfortunately, the answers we prayed for regarding Knox aren’t ones we were ready to face. Knowing what we know now about @offleashk9trainingprov @offleashk9training we mentally explored every outcome possible and the reality is we were right. Knox has passed and his BODY WAS FOUND IN THE HOME OF THE OFFLEASH TRAINER. IT’s disgusting and inhumane that a company full of “dog lovers” would hide a family pet IN A CLOSET FOR TWO MONTHS and compulsively lie and send us on a wild goose hunt and our kids on an emotional rollercoaster. Staging him running away, him being stolen, even him drowning having us knocking on doors sending us false leads as we searched two states. We’ve hired scuba teams, private investigators, lawyers and more when they knew they HAD HIM IN THEIR HOME IN A TRASH BAG tucked away the whole two months. Yeah A TRASH BAG! We raised Knox like our child as you guys can see from our photos and those of you who know us. It hurts to have to accept that our beloved Knox was thought of as trash as they saw our family hurting. Currently all that these people are facing is obstruction. Not animal cruelty🤦🏾♀️ or filing false police reports or for plain ole tossing someone’s family member in a trash bag and storing it! From the Mayo family, we want to thank all of the people who spent countless hours looking for Knox. To our social media family, thank you for posting every day. We still have work to do…..we need to bring awareness to this problem so it never happens again. This is just getting started #repost #justice4knox #knoxmayo #offleashk9training #olk9training #olk9ri #offleashk9 #ripknox
“It’s disgusting and inhumane that a company full of ‘dog lovers’ would hide a family pet IN A CLOSET FOR TWO MONTHS and compulsively lie and send us on a wild goose hunt and our kids on an emotional rollercoaster,” Mayo wrote. “It hurts to have to accept that our beloved Knox was thought of as trash as they saw our family hurting.”
Mayo said his family hired SCUBA teams, private investigators and lawyers to find out what happened to Knox.
“We need to bring awareness to this problem so it never happens again,” he said.
More charges related to animal cruelty could follow depending on necropsy results.