CRANSTON, R.I. (CBS) – Former Patriots defensive captain Jerod Mayo’s bulldog, reported missing earlier in the summer, has been found dead in a dog trainer’s home.

That dog trainer, Ameila Ferreira, is now being charged with obstruction.

Wrentham police posted in June about the “mysterious” circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Knox the English bulldog. They said the trainer lost track of Knox and he “simply vanished.” Police noted that English bulldogs aren’t built to run very far and his e-collar was found nearby, adding to the mystery.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said Monday that authorities located the bulldog’s body at Ferreira’s Cranston home. The group said the bulldog died while in Ferreira’s custody.

“Ferreira is being charged by the Cranston Police Department, with one count of Obstruction, for concealing evidence relevant to this investigation,” RISPCA said. “Evidence revealed that Ferreira has known the whereabouts of Knox’s deceased body for several weeks and intentionally concealed his body from authorities.”

In an Instagram post on Monday, Mayo blasted the dog training company.

“It’s disgusting and inhumane that a company full of ‘dog lovers’ would hide a family pet IN A CLOSET FOR TWO MONTHS and compulsively lie and send us on a wild goose hunt and our kids on an emotional rollercoaster,” Mayo wrote. “It hurts to have to accept that our beloved Knox was thought of as trash as they saw our family hurting.”

Mayo said his family hired SCUBA teams, private investigators and lawyers to find out what happened to Knox.

“We need to bring awareness to this problem so it never happens again,” he said.

More charges related to animal cruelty could follow depending on necropsy results.