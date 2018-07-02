  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jerod Mayo, Local TV

WRENTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts police are asking the public for help in finding a former New England Patriots player’s missing dog.

Wrentham police say a trainer was walking former linebacker Jerod Mayo’s English bulldog, Knox, and another dog Thursday when Knox disappeared.

knox Former Patriot Jerod Mayos Dog Knox Is Missing, Reward Offered

Jerod Mayo’s dog Knox. (Photo credit: Jerod Mayo – Instagram)

The walk took place around 8 p.m. near the Joe’s Rock conservation area in Wrentham.

Police say the dog’s electronic collar was found on a nearby trail, and there were no signs that it had been forcibly removed.

Authorities say it’s unlikely Knox simply ran away, because the dog’s breed is notorious for having poor cardio.

Mayo posted a plea for the dog’s return on Instagram Saturday, saying his family is “praying to have him back with us safe and sound.”

An investigation is ongoing.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s