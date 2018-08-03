BOSTON (CBS) — You may not have heard, but Friday is Tom Brady’s 41st birthday. So of course the Patriots are going to celebrate along with their fans down at Gillette Stadium.

The home of the Patriots once again looks like a giant birthday party, as the team went all out for their quarterback on his big day. But instead of a petting zoo filled with baby goats like last year, they have a cake. A really, really big one.

Check out this enormous birthday cake (a giant No. 12, of course) that fans can take a gander at — and possibly enjoy a slice — while soaking in some practice. Just leave a corner piece for Tom, please.

Yes, there is a giant birthday cake at #PatsCamp today. pic.twitter.com/OwqJYOzbQu — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 3, 2018

Hopefully the bakers followed all the guidelines set within the TB12 Method.

And it wouldn’t be a birthday bash without balloons and a giant card for fans to sign, so those are in Foxboro too. While there are no baby goats this time around, one of the cards is in the shape of a goat.

No birthday is complete without balloons and giant birthday ‘cards’. #PatsCamp pic.twitter.com/h1fXn96PYt — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 3, 2018

“He’s had a tremendous career,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said of Brady at his Friday morning press conference. “He’s had a spectacular career. He still plays at a tremendous level.”

If you’re rushing out to pick up something for Brady, we have a few suggestions for the QB’s big day.