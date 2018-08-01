BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots returned to practice Wednesday morning, but a pair of important offensive players had to leave the field early.

Rookie running back Sony Michel and right tackle Marcus Cannon both had to leave Wednesday’s practice early, according to reports down in Foxboro. Both were joined by team trainers as they made their way to the medical tent.

Patriots rookie RB Sony Michel walked under his own power to the medical tent at practice, and has not returned to practice since. He was with head athletic trainer Jim Whalen. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 1, 2018

Patriots OT Marcus Cannon and RB Sony Michel have both left practice with trainers. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 1, 2018

Cannon’s early departure is concerning after he missed the second half of last season with an ankle injury. He also had to leave last Friday’s practice session early, though that was likely due to the hot and humid conditions given he returned for Saturday’s practice. Cannon is a key cog along the New England offensive line, a unit that will be tasked with keeping soon-to-be 41-year-old Tom Brady clean throughout the season.

Michel figures to play a big role in the offense as a dynamic playmaker out of the backfield, both in the running and passing game.

Also on the injury front, wide receiver Jordan Matthews was absent once again as he deals with a hamstring injury. He was the lone non-PUP player missing from the start of Wednesday’s session, and his injury is becoming more concerning by the day. Brought over from Buffalo in the offseason, Matthews hasn’t been able to put in much work with Brady this summer.

Matthews’ lingering injury could explain why the Patriots had free agent receiver Eric Decker in for a workout on Monday.