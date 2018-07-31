BOSTON (CBS) — The one potential area of concern with the roster of the 2018 Patriots is at wide receiver. The team on Tuesday took a look at a potential addition who might help in that area.

The Patriots worked out veteran free-agent receiver Eric Decker, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Source: veteran WR Eric Decker worked out for the Patriots on Monday. The team is currently dealing with some injury issues at WR (Kenny Britt, Malcolm Mitchell, Jordan Matthews). — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 31, 2018

Decker, who turned 31 this offseason, played last season in Tennessee, where he caught 54 passes for 563 yards and one touchdown. He played just three games due to a torn rotator cuff the year prior, which was his final season with the New York Jets.

In his career with the Broncos, Jets and Titans, Decker has caught 439 passes for 5,816 yards and 53 touchdowns. He’s played in seven postseason games, catching 22 passes for 301 yards and one touchdown.

Back in June, Decker said he’d love to play for the Patriots.

At 6-foot-3 and 214 pounds, Decker would bring some size to a position that’s a bit of a question mark for the Patriots. Malcolm Mitchell remains questionable with his knee injury, which cost him all of the 2017 season. Jordan Matthews is currently on the mend from a hamstring tweak. Kenny Britt is on the PUP list. Julian Edelman is suspended for the first four games of the year. And Danny Amendola is of course gone after signing as a free agent with the Dolphins.

Really, Chris Hogan is the only sure thing for the Patriots at receiver as the team heads into August, with Phillip Dorsett showing some potential too. Picking up the Patriots’ complicated offense has not been an easy task for many veteran receivers, especially those who missed the offseason program. But Decker’s history with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who as head coach of the Broncos drafted Decker back in 2010, may work to Decker’s advantage.