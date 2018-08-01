MASHPEE (CBS) – Mashpee’s police chief has opened an internal investigation into a chase involving his officers that ended in a crash that killed three people last Saturday.

Mashpee police were trying to pull over Mickey Rivera in the early hours of July 28 when his car slammed head-on into Kevin Quinn’s SUV in Cotuit. Both men and Rivera’s passenger, Jocelyn Goyette, died. Quinn was a Marine combat veteran who was on his way home from Cape Cod Hospital, after visiting his wife and newborn daughter.

“The focus of the internal investigation is to determine if the actions of the police officers involved in the pursuit are consistent with the Mashpee Police Department’s policy regarding police pursuits,” Chief Scott Carline said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Rivera had a criminal record and was out on reduced bail at the time of the crash.

Just minutes before the crash, a Mashpee officer alerted a police dispatcher that he was pursuing a Toyota that was driving erratically and speeding, according to police audio transmissions recorded by Broadcastify. The Toyota, the officer relayed to dispatch, had blown through several stop signs and was seen crossing marked lanes.

“Attempting to stop a vehicle. I’m on Route 28… My speed is 65, he’s now passing vehicles on Route 28,” the officer said with his cruiser’s siren blaring in the background, according to the recording. The officer then reported the Toyota vehicle “left the roadway and has crashed.”

Quinn’s friends set up a GoFundMe memorial fund that had raised more than $260,000 so far.