GoFundMe Page Raises $130,000 For Family Of New Father Killed In Crash

MASHPEE (CBS) – A GoFundMe page has raised more than $130,000 for the wife and newborn of a Marine veteran who was among two people killed in a head-on collision in Cotuit over the weekend.

Kevin Quinn, 32, was hit by another car on Route 28 after having just visited his wife and newborn baby in the hospital. Police say a Toyota sedan crossed the center line and ran into Quinn’s SUV head on.

Quinn was rushed to South Shore Hospital with severe injuries and later died. He was a combat veteran who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan, then came back to Mashpee to start a business and family.

After hearing of Quinn’s death, his friends set up the Kevin Quinn Memorial Fund with a goal of $10,000. By 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, the GoFundMe page had raised $130,000.

Before the crash, Quinn had been visiting his wife, Kara, and their newborn baby daughter, Logan Audrey — who was born on Wednesday — in the maternity ward of Cape Cod Hospital, according to the GoFundMe page.

“He was supposed to be returning to the hospital later that morning to bring them both home to begin their new life with their daughter,” the page states.

The driver of the other car, 22-year-old Mickey A. Rivera of Fall River, died instantly. His passenger, 24-year-old Jocelyn Goyette of New Bedford, was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.