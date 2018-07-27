BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots training camp is in full swing, with Day 2 of practice all wrapped up in Foxboro.

Things will really ramp up Saturday when players put on full pads for the first time, but there were plenty of notable plays and takeaways from Friday’s practice.

– Remember Stephon Gilmore’s incredible play in the AFC Championship game, sealing the victory for the Patriots by knocking away a deep pass for Jacksonville receiver wide receiver Dede Westbrook? Of course you do, how could you forget “Air Gilmore”!

He was at it again Friday morning, but this time it was against Tom Brady and not Blake Bortles. Gilmore had the play of the day, swatting away a deep attempt by Brady to Julian Edelman. He has been sensational so far in camp and the Patriots secondary has to feel great about having Gilmore back there as their No. 1 corner.

Cornerbacks were wearing boxing mitts during some of their pass-defense drills. J.C. Jackson also came down with an interception and Jason McCourty had a pair of nice pass breakups during Friday’s session.

– Friday was really all about the defense. Kyle Van Noy stood out on pass coverage, knocking down a pair of Brady throws. He’s had two very good days at camp.

– Brady did have the offensive play of the day, hitting Chris Hogan for a touchdown on a beautiful deep throw. Edelman also caught a touchdown from Brady in the corner of the end zone on what looked like broken coverage by the Pats secondary.

Brady got some revenge on Gilmore too, as Cordarrelle Patterson made a nice one-handed touchdown grab with the corner all over him.

– Edelman, Hogan, Patrick Chung, Braxton Berrios and Riley McCarron all did some work on punt returns.

– Rookie Isaiah Wynn had to run a lap after a false start.

The team had to run the hills after Thursday’s practice, but that was not the case on Friday.

– There was a notable injury on Friday, as starting right tackle Marcus Cannon left midway through the practice. It’s unknown why he left, but he was limited during OTAs and minicamp after missing the second half of last season with an ankle injury.

With Cannon out, LaAdrian Waddle took over for him on the first-team offense.

– Also on the injury front, wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell made a surprising return to the field amid reports that he could possibly be traded or miss the season with a knee injury. He joined his teammates for warmups and went through some of the walk-through, but was then done for the day. It’s not much, but it’s progress for the 25-year-old.

Running back/Special teamer Brandon Bolden was also back in action Friday. Matthew Slater, Kenny Britt, Nate Ebner, Jonathan Jones and Cyrus Jones — all of whom are on the PUP — remain out.