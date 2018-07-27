BOSTON (CBS) — When right tackle Marcus Cannon left the practice field Friday morning, there was some concern that the Patriots’ offensive line had suffered a major hit just two days into training camp.

But fear not. There are no long-term concerns with Cannon, according to ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss.

Reiss was told that Cannon, a Second Team All-Pro in 2016, should be “good to go” and wouldn’t be surprised if the tackle is back on the field for Saturday’s practice in Foxboro.

That’s a big sigh of relief for the Patriots, as Cannon has become a key part of New England’s offensive line. He was lost in Week 8 last season, eventually landing on injured reserve, so there was some fear that injury may have flared up Friday. But it appears his early departure had more to do with the hot and humid conditions in Foxboro than any lingering injury.