BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been a weird week regarding Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell.

It got a little weirder Friday morning, but at least for a good reason.

The third-year receiver’s week started with him undergoing another procedure on his knee, leading to speculation that his 2018 season was in jeopardy. There were also trade rumors surrounding the 2016 fourth-round pick, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, but head coach Bill Belichick chalked that up to “media speculation” when he chatted with reporters Wednesday.

Mitchell was the only active player absent from New England’s first practice of training camp on Thursday, which was to be expected given all the news from earlier in the week. But on Friday, Mitchell took the practice field in his Patriots uniform, which is a pleasant surprise for both the team and the 25-year-old receiver.

Positive sign – Malcolm Mitchell out on the practice field #Patriots #WBZ — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) July 27, 2018

Malcolm Mitchell is here in uniform at #Patriots practice. pic.twitter.com/eAp5tE8kMm — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) July 27, 2018

On the personnel side, WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee) joined other rehabbing players on the field during warmups, but is not yet practicing. Also, RB Brandon Bolden is in uniform and practicing after opening camp on the active/non-football illness list. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 27, 2018

As ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss noted, Mitchell is not practicing after joining his teammates for warmups. But Mitchell returning to the field is good news for the Patriots.