BOSTON (CBS) — It was just a few days ago that Malcolm Mitchell’s comeback was one of the feel-good stories surrounding the Patriots.

But things have changed quite a bit over the last day, and it’s possible that Mitchell isn’t even with the team when training camp gets underway Thursday.

After reports surfaced that the Patriots were shopping the third-year receiver Monday afternoon, followed by news that he underwent a procedure on his knee Monday night and his 2018 season could be in jeopardy, the team is now reportedly poised to move on from Mitchell and his health issues, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Clarity of #Patriots WR Malcolm Mitchell: He did have a procedure on his knee but not a surgery. It was more aimed at hoping to accelerate healing. As @TomPelissero reported, they’ve been trying to trade him. It’s clear NE is poised to move on from the player & his health issues. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2018

Rapoport clarified that the procedure Mitchell underwent Monday was meant to “accelerate healing,” but it certainly sounds like the team would like him the heal elsewhere. It’s unlikely the Patriots would be able to get much for Mitchell via trade given his injury history, but it’s looking like the team will be moving on from the 2016 fourth-round pick one way or another.

It’s a disappointing turn for Mitchell, who had a solid rookie season for the Patriots two years ago. Many rookies struggle to grasp New England’s complex offense, but Mitchell seemed to fit right in, hauling in 32 receptions for 401 yards and four touchdowns in 14 regular season games. He had his best game in the biggest moment with six receptions in the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.

But now it appears that game will be his last in a Patriots uniform, and potentially in the NFL.