By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Perhaps this year more than most others, the entire 2018 Patriots season rests on the shoulders of Tom Brady. That may be true most years to varying degrees, but with a soon-to-be-41-year-old quarterback, and without a championship-caliber backup quarterback, protecting Brady from devastating hits has to be considered priorities No. 1, 2 and 3 for this year’s Patriots.

And when it comes to protecting Brady, the Patriots have some work to do, after Nate Solder departed via free agency. While the Patriots were wise to not match the contract offer of the Giants, who were absolutely desperate for O-line help, the loss of a seven-year veteran at left tackle is nevertheless a significant one which the Patriots will have to overcome.

Here’s a look at how they’ll do that, plus a look across the whole offensive line.

(Virtual) Roster Locks

David Andrews, C

Joe Thuney, G

Shaq Mason, G

Marcus Cannon, T

Isaiah Wynn, G/T

LaAdrian Waddle, T

On The Bubble

Cole Croston, T

Ted Karras, G/C

Matt Tobin, T

Ulrick John, T

Everyone Else

James Ferentz, G

Luke Bowanko, G

Jason King, G

It was interesting to see the Pats employ top pick Isaiah Wynn at guard rather than tackle during spring practices. Wynn played both guard and tackle at college but was expected to play tackle in the NFL. Where Wynn is used during training camp should provide more clarity on what the Patriots envision for him — and needless to say, Joe Thuney will be eagerly waiting to see what that plan might be.

The left tackle position remains a bit of a mystery. Trent Brown would figure to be the easiest solution, but it must be recalled that the 49ers didn’t deem Brown worthy of being a franchise right tackle when they traded him (and a fifth-round pick) away for a third-round pick. Assuming he can seamlessly assume left tackle duties for the Patriots would perhaps be a bit presumptuous.

If it’s not Brown, it could be Marcus Cannon, though Bill Belichick has explained that it’s not exactly a cinch to move from right tackle to left tackle. Cannon has experience there, but he certainly came into his own at right tackle in 2016. Sticking with what works might be best when it comes to Cannon.

LaAdrian Waddle is another candidate. He’s been sticking around on the Patriots roster since the end of the 2015 season, and he played in 12 games last year, with four starts. He’s 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, and he knows the offense quite well. He should be considered a real candidate for the job.

The dark horse candidate may be Cole Croston. The Patriots kept him on the roster all of last season, so as not to expose him to waivers, which indicates the team believes in him. He barely played at all in his rookie season, but if he takes the steps forward the Patriots would like him to, perhaps he can find himself in a positional battle on the left side of the line.

The Patriots also signed Matt Tobin and Ulrick John, both of whom will get looks. The Patriots won’t be overly committed to either, but with the release of Antonio Garcia and the free-agent departure of Cameron Fleming, the players have a better chance of making the roster.

The interior is slightly more settled, with captain David Andrews at center and Shaq Mason at right guard. Perhaps Thuney will find himself in a roster battle with Wynn, if the Patriots do indeed intend to use Wynn at guard.

Ted Karras is entering year three after being drafted in the sixth round in 2016, and he started at center for two weeks last season during an Andrews injury absence. He likely is in the driver’s seat to hold down a roster spot, and perhaps one of Tobin or John lands a spot, too.

There’s obviously a lot more responsibilities for an offensive line than just pass blocking. But given the departure of Solder, each and every sack allowed will be accompanied by an added level of scrutiny. Belichick and offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia are likely ready for the challenge.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.