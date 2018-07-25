BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will have to play the first four games of the season without Julian Edelman.

The Pats have dealt with life without Edelman before, as the receiver missed all of last season. But that was because of a torn ACL; this time around it’s because of a four-game PED suspension.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed Edelman’s ban for the first time Wednesday morning, as the team gets set to kick off training camp at Gillette Stadium. Belichick sang the praises of one of his most dynamic playmakers on offense, but also said he’s disappointed that they’ll be without his services for a quarter of the season.

“Julian is a very hardworking player,” Belichick told reporters Wednesday at Gillette. “We’re all disappointed, but it is what it is. He’s disappointed. He’s moved on. We’ve moved on. Just take what we have now and do the best we can with it. I know he’s been here the last couple days. He’s got a good attitude. He’ll make the most of the opportunities that he has, whatever those are.”

Edelman is eligible to return to action in Week 5 when the Patriots host the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football.