WEYMOUTH (CBS) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna, who was shot and killed Sunday morning.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a wake at St. Mary’s Church in Hanover on Thursday from 4-8 pm.

A funeral mass in St. Mary’s Church will be held Friday at 11 am.

Chesna will be buried in Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree.

Police say a suspect shot Chesna several times Sunday morning after hitting him in the head with a large rock. The suspect also allegedly shot and killed a 77-year-old woman.

Chesna is survived by his wife and two young children. A memorial fund has been set up for the Chesna family.