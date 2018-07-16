WEYMOUTH (CBS) – The Weymouth Police Department has set up a fund to benefit the family of slain officer Michael Chesna.

The department posted the info Monday after saying it has “been receiving reports of possible scam phone calls” collecting money for his family.

Chesna was killed Sunday morning in Weymouth. Emanuel Lopes is charged in Chesna’s murder and that of a bystander. He’s accused of hitting Chesna with a rock, taking the officer’s gun and repeatedly shooting him.

The fund is set up at Equitable Bank. Anyone who wishes to donate can make checks payable to the OFFICER MICHAEL CHESNA FAMILY FUND and mail or drop off the checks at the Weymouth Police Station at 140 Winter Street, Weymouth 02188.

Chesna is survived by his wife and two young children.