BOSTON (CBS) – We have another round of heat and very high humidity to start the work week and that will be followed by some potentially severe thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

First off, on Monday, high temperatures will top 90 degrees in many locations. Combine that with dew points 70+ (about as high as you get around here) and it will feel like 100 degrees. There could be a few quick afternoon pop-up showers on Monday, but nothing severe or long lasting.

Our WBZ-TV weather team has declared Tuesday a Storm Watch Weather Alert day in response to a strong cold front which will be moving through the area late in the day. Tuesday will start off very warm and humid.

Temperatures will once again top 90 degrees by midday. During the afternoon, clouds will begin to build and a line of heavy downpours/thunderstorms will approach from the west-northwest.

Arrival in Worcester County will be between 1 and 3 p.m. and in eastern Massachusetts and Boston between 3 and 6 p.m.

The main impact from these storms will be very heavy, torrential downpours, potentially causing some localized flash flooding. Some areas could receive a quick 1-to-2 inches of rainfall.

In addition, there may be some vivid lightning and damaging, straight-line wind gusts within any of these storms. The tornado risk is low, but cannot be ruled out. The main storm threat is for areas north and west of Boston, most of the storms should rapidly deteriorate as they reach the South Shore.

Tuesday is the lone “threat” day this week. The rest of the week will be warm but dry with much more comfortable air moving in behind the front.