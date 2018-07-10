By Mike LaCrosse, WBZ-TV
Filed Under:Hyannis, Local TV, Mike LaCrosse, Nantucket, The Steamship Authority, Woods Hole

HYANNIS (CBS) – Last minute cancellations Tuesday slowed down the start of summer vacation for Steamship Authority passengers leaving Hyannis.

“When I drove into the parking lot and I spoke to the guy and he said the 12 o’clock is canceled,” said passenger Jim Hammond.

“You have to expect the unexpected and you have to roll with the punches,” said passenger Marty Lehman.

The cancellations forced folks heading to Nantucket to kill some time until they could catch a later boat.

ferry2 Mechanical Issues Force Steamship Authority To Cancel More Ferry Trips

A Steamship Authority ferry leaving Hyannis (WBZ-TV)

“We’ll get there, we’re not in a big rush,” said passenger Tamsen Merrill.

The passenger and vehicle ferry called “Woods Hole” didn’t leaving port Tuesday. All three of its round-trips from Hyannis to Nantucket were cancelled because of an alarm issue with a propeller.

“We’re working today to identify it and to resolve it,” said Steamship Authority Communications Director Sean Driscoll.

The Steamship Authority has been hit hard so far his year.

Their own statistics show 570 trips were cancelled between January and May of this year because of mechanical issues. That’s compared to just 24 during the same time frame in 2017.

The mechanical issues vary, for example, back in March passengers were even stranded on board for several hours when a ferry lost power.

“This is not what they expect this is not what we expect it’s not how we want to run a ferry line. We’re working very hard to identify these issues as much as possible,” said Driscoll.

Driscoll said a consulting firm has been hired and is in the beginning stages of an independent review.

ferry1 Mechanical Issues Force Steamship Authority To Cancel More Ferry Trips

The Woods Hole (WBZ-TV)

State Senator Julian Cyr represents the Cape, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. He’d like to see the Steamship Authority make improvements and points out how crucial the summer months are for the islands.

“Any sort of concern of our visitors wondering whether or not they’ll be able to get to the island, that’s who I’m hearing most from and that’s what I’m most concerned about,” said Cyr.

The Steamship Authority said it adds extra ferry trips anytime there is a cancellation to help accommodate passengers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s