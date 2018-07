BOSTON (CBS) — The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy has tagged their first shark of Summer 2018.

The 11-foot long shark was found a quarter mile off of Cape Cod’s Truro on Monday, the conservancy tweeted.

Dr. Skomal of the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries was tagging the shark in a picture featured in the tweet.

Shark sightings along the Cape are a normal occurrence. Leading up to July 4, there were reportedly 13 sharks sighting in less than a week.