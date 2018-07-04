BOSTON (CBS) – Beachgoers ready to escape the heat this holiday should be aware that sharks are also hitting the Cape.

According to the Sharktivity app, there have been 13 reported shark sightings in less than a week off Cape Cod. At least seven of the sightings occurred in just two days.

It’s important to remember that not all sightings are confirmed and some could be the same sharks.

Dr. Greg Skomal and researchers with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy spotted three great whites on Monday. The group is working to tag and track sharks in the area.