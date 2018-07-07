July 7, 2018
Olive In July is a non-profit organization founded in Lawrence Massachusetts in 2011 with the mission of connecting disabled children and low-income families with community resources. On this edition of Centro, we tell you about the programs and services they offer and a special event they are having on Sunday, July 8, celebrating their fourth anniversary! WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with its Executive Director and Founder Eulalia Feliz. Tune in!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
OLIVE IN JULY
4th Anniversary Celebration
Sunday, July 8 2PM-7PM
Compagnone Common Park
Lawrence, MA
(978) 208-8078
www.oliveinjulyinc.org
FB: Olive In July
