By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
July 7, 2018
Olive In July is a non-profit organization founded in Lawrence Massachusetts in 2011 with the mission of connecting disabled children and low-income families with community resources. On this edition of Centro, we tell you about the programs and services they offer and a special event they are having on Sunday, July 8, celebrating their fourth anniversary! WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with its Executive Director and Founder Eulalia Feliz. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro 

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
OLIVE IN JULY
4th Anniversary Celebration
Sunday, July 8  2PM-7PM
Compagnone Common Park
Lawrence, MA
(978) 208-8078
www.oliveinjulyinc.org
FB: Olive In July

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

