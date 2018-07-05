BOSTON (CBS) – A pair of talented Boston Police officers have caught the attention of a country music star.

Officers Kim Tavares and Stephen McNulty went viral with what they called “Cop Pool Karaoke.” They pair recorded a stunning version of “God Bless America” while driving in their police cruiser.

Singer Brad Paisley shared the video Wednesday night, and said the officers are welcome to perform with him when he comes to the area.

Yep. Happy 4th everyone! 🎤🇺🇸 Oh and if you officers wanna sing when I play MA in August, open invite. #4thJuly pic.twitter.com/USXD475MnM — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 4, 2018

Boston Police responded, saying the officers would be honored to join Paisley on stage.

Hey @BradPaisley, our officers would be honored to sing with you when you come to town in August. Consider the invitation warmly and enthusiastically accepted. #Happy4thofJuly2018!!! https://t.co/To3W3II4xf — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 5, 2018

Paisley performs at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on August 11.

McNulty and Tavares have been singing individually at various events for years. But their viral performance was the first time they had teamed up.